TDL: Week 13 results

The following is the team-by-team football schedules for all schools in Southwest Louisiana. Game dates and times are subject to change.More >> The following is the team-by-team football schedules for all schools in Southwest Louisiana. Game dates and times are subject to change.More >> SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -
Friday, Nov. 28
Quarterfinal Pairings
Class 3A
Amite 31, Jennings 7
Class 2A
Sterlington 52, Vinton 28
Kinder 42, Springfield 14
Class 1A
Kentwood 40, Basile 18
Haynesville 14, East Beauregard 0