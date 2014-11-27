TDL: Week 13 results - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TDL: Week 13 results

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Friday, Nov. 28

Quarterfinal Pairings

Class 3A

Amite 31, Jennings 7


Class 2A

Sterlington 52, Vinton 28

Kinder 42, Springfield 14


Class 1A

Kentwood 40, Basile 18

Haynesville 14, East Beauregard 0

