Case against man accused of gunning down pastor in court today

It was a crime that shocked the community after a local pastor was gunned down in front of his congregation. Today the legal wrangling in the case against suspect Woodrow Karey continued. KPLC's Theresa Schmidt was in court and has the latest.

It's been closed for more than a year due to construction, and at last check Sale Road was still not open to traffic. We'll have a live report from the construction zone.

Plus, what's it cost to put Thanksgiving dinner on the table. KPLC's Haley Rush goes shopping and breaks down the numbers, which may surprise you.

And, traditionally the stores don't open until Black Friday, but this year more and more stores are getting a head start. KPLC's Monica Grimaldo talks to folks, who say they're boycotting "Black Thursday."

Also, if Thanksgiving Day is anything like today - we'll have A LOT to be thankful about. Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton will have the forecast.

