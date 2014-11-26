Case against man accused of gunning down pastor in court today

Good Afternoon,
Lee Peck in for Cynthia with a look at what we are working on today.
It was a crime that shocked the community after a local pastor was gunned down in front of his congregation. Today the legal wrangling in the case against suspect Woodrow Karey continued. KPLC's Theresa Schmidt was in court and has the latest.
It's been closed for more than a year due to construction, and at last check Sale Road was still not open to traffic. We'll have a live report from the construction zone.
Plus, what's it cost to put Thanksgiving dinner on the table. KPLC's Haley Rush goes shopping and breaks down the numbers, which may surprise you.
And, traditionally the stores don't open until Black Friday, but this year more and more stores are getting a head start. KPLC's Monica Grimaldo talks to folks, who say they're boycotting "Black Thursday."
Also, if Thanksgiving Day is anything like today - we'll have A LOT to be thankful about. Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton will have the forecast.
Happy Thanksgiving!!! We hope to see you at Five & Six. Until then, we're always on at kplctv.com.
Officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office have confirmed that a child has been shot near Koonce Road in Moss Bluff.More >>
Memorial Day is Monday, May 28.
Send us a picture of the veteran you wish to honor and we'll feature it on our website.More >>
The National Hurricane Center has upgraded a tropical disturbance in the northwestern Caribbean Sea to Alberto with the designation as a sub-tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, with the center of circulation located about 95 miles from north of the western tip of Cuba.More >>
For 16 year viewers learned the ins and outs of seniors here in Southwest Louisiana thanks to our stations very own senior reporters. A few weeks ago, we caught up with one of them, but where are the rest? 7News found Flora Roberts, and discovered just what's keeping her busy these days. "They always tell me they recognize the voice," said Roberts. The voice behind the stories of Southwest Louisiana seniors belonged to that of Flora Roberts.&...More >>
It's a culture that runs strong in Southwest Louisiana... rodeo culture that is. And for many, it's a way of life that starts at a young age. Rodeo participants prepare throughout the year with hopes of qualifying for state and local rodeos, vying for a chance to qualify for national championships.More >>
