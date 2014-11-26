Case against man accused of gunning down pastor in court today - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Case against man accused of gunning down pastor in court today

It was a crime that shocked the community after a local pastor was gunned down in front of his congregation. Today the legal wrangling in the case against suspect Woodrow Karey continued. KPLC's Theresa Schmidt was in court and has the latest.

It's been closed for more than a year due to construction, and at last check Sale Road was still not open to traffic. We'll have a live report from the construction zone.

Plus, what's it cost to put Thanksgiving dinner on the table. KPLC's Haley Rush goes shopping and breaks down the numbers, which may surprise you.

And, traditionally the stores don't open until Black Friday, but this year more and more stores are getting a head start. KPLC's Monica Grimaldo talks to folks, who say they're boycotting "Black Thursday."

Also, if Thanksgiving Day is anything like today - we'll have A LOT to be thankful about. Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton will have the forecast.

  • Teen dead in Moss Bluff after fatal gunshot wound

    Officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office have confirmed that a child has been shot near Koonce Road in Moss Bluff.

  • Send us your Memorial Day pictures

    Memorial Day is Monday, May 28.

    Send us a picture of the veteran you wish to honor and we'll feature it on our website.

  • Subtropical Storm Alberto forms in the NW Caribbean

    The National Hurricane Center has upgraded a tropical disturbance in the northwestern Caribbean Sea to Alberto with the designation as a sub-tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, with the center of circulation located about 95 miles from north of the western tip of Cuba.

