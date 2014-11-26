Cowboys place 12 on all-Southland football team

McNeese State seniors Antoine Everett, Kevin Dorn and Aaron Sam were first-team selections on the all-­Southland Conference football team, which was released Tuesday.

It's the second straight year offensive lineman Everett and free safety Sam have garnered the award, and the first for defensive lineman Dorn.

Named to the second team were junior linebackers Wallace Scott and Bo Brown, junior offensive lineman Quentin Marsh, and junior safety Brent Spikes.

Senior wide receiver Jereon McGilvery, senior defensive lineman Everett Ellefsen, junior defensive lineman Brian Hine, junior defensive back Gabe Hamner, and freshman defensive back Dominque Hill earned honorable mention honors.

Everett, a native of Richmond, Texas, started all 11 games for the Cowboys this season and helped the team rack up its best rushing average per game in quite some time with a 217.6 mark.

The Lake Charles native Sam ranked second on the team with 69 total tackles and three interceptions. He also finished with one sack and 4 ½ tackles for a loss. He tied a school record in the season opener at Nebraska when he returned an interception 98 yards for a touchdown.

Dorn, a native of Pineville, finished the year with 36 tackles and led the Cowboys with 4 ½ sacks and tied for the lead with 9 ½ tackles for a loss.

Hine, the Austin native, equaled Dorn as the team leader with 9 ½ tackles for a loss and tied with Ellefsen among all defensive linemen as the squad's leader with 39 total tackles. He also had four sacks.

Katy, Texas native Brown ranked third on the team with 43 tackles with five tackles for a loss and half a sack while Spikes, the Newton, Texas native, topped the team with 83 tackles and four interceptions to go along with a sack and 4 ½ tackles for a loss.

Spikes tied a school record with three interceptions against Incarnate Word and set a new school, Southland Conference and Louisiana record with 148 interception return yards in the game.

And like Everett, Marsh, a native of Dickinson, Texas, started every game and played a pivotal role in the Cowboys' success at running the ball this season.

Stepen F. Austin running back Gus Johnson was named the league's player of the year while quarterback Bryan Bennett of Southeastern Louisiana was voted the offensive player of the year. Other special award winners include UCA defensive end Jonathan Woodard the defensive player of the year; UCA left tackle Cole Carruthers the offensive lineman of the year; SHSU defensive end P.J. Hall the freshman of the year; Zach Conque, quarterback at Stephen F. Austin, was named newcomer of the year while his father, Clint Conque of SFA, named the league's coach of the year.