McNeese Womens Basketball finishes homestand with win over Southern Miss

(Source: McNeese State)

LAKE CHARLES-- Allison Baggett's two free throws with six seconds left gave McNeese a 57-55 come from behind win over Southern Miss Sunday afternoon at Burton Coliseum.



McNeese (3-1) erased a 12-point deficit with 18:09 to play by going on a 20-8 run in a span of 11 minutes to tie the game at 47 all with 7:14 to play. The game would go through four more ties in the final five minutes of the game.



“I'm really proud of the kids,” said head coach Brooks Donald Williams. “We fought so hard and focused on getting stops. We played complete defense the second half. This is a good win against a very good Southern Miss team,” said Williams.



The Cowgirls won the game on the boards by outrebounding Southern Miss (3-1) 45-28. McNeese ended the game with 19 offensive rebounds and 26 defensive rebounds, allowing the Lady Eagles to only five offensive rebounds.



“We followed the game plan. We rebounded really well which was a huge point of emphasis to outrebound them the way we did. They are an extremely good rebounding team and we certainly did our job on the boards.”



Senior Talisa Boyd picked up her first career double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds. Victoria Rachal contributed with 13 points and Baggett chipped in 12.



Southern Miss was led by Jerontay Clemons' 15 points. Southern Miss shot the ball well throughout the game and ended the game shooting 46.0 percent from the field on 23-of-50. The Cowgirls ended the game shooting 32.8 percent on 20-of-61 from the field. For the second straight game the Cowgirls shot well from the free line, making 13 of 16 from the charity.



McNeese will travel to nationally ranked Texas A&M next Wednesday for their first road test of the season.



--



by Pam LaFosse

