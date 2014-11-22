Guidry's 24 points leads Cowboys to win over Jarvis Christian

Desharick Guidry scored 11 of his season-high 24 points points in the first half including a span where he scored nine straight for McNeese as he led the Cowboys to a 85-70 win over NAIA member Jarvis Christian in Burton Coliseum here Friday night in the final game before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The win was the second straight for McNeese (2-1) and will next visit LSU at 7 p.m. on Nov. 29.

Jarvis Christian fell to 1-5 on the season. Desharick Guidry recorded his second straight double-double game with a season-high 24 points to go along with 11 rebounds.

It's his highest scoring total since scoring a career-high 34 points on March 9, 2013 against Nicholls. It's also the eighth 20-point scoring game of his career. Jamaya Burr tied a career-best with 14 points and Keelan Garrett chipped in with 11 points.

"We didn't play very well but it's a win and we needed it," said head coach Dave Simmons. "Desharick is a warrior. He's very savvy and knows how to play the game."

McNeese also had one of its better nights at the free throw line in quite some time after hitting 23 of 26 for 88.5 percent.

"We hit our free throws and you have to do that to win a game like this," said Simmons.

Austin Lewis, coming off an record-breaking performance with 11 blocked shots on Tuesday, followed up with seven swats on the night to go along with eight points and eight rebounds.

"Austin has really been playing well and has a lot of confidence right now," said Simmons. "He knocked down his free throws, had a baseline jumper and hit a turnaround jumper."

The Cowboys hit 45 percent from the field for the game (28 of 62) and was 6 of 26 from long range.

Jarvis Christian stayed in the game with its long range shooting after it hit 9 of 13 for 69 percent. The Bulldogs made 29 of 58 from the floor and was led in scoring by DeWayne Wade's 18 points.

The Cowboys built an 11-point lead midway through the second half then had to hold off a fierce Jarvis Christian rally that saw the Bulldogs close the gap to four points with under seven minutes to play.

That's when Guidry took control and put the Cowboys back up by 11 after a layup to make it 73-62 with 5:27 to play.

McNeese held a 40-34 lead at the break after hitting 43 percent from the field. Jarvis Christian scored the game's first five points but McNeese came back with six straight points behind back to back baskets from Lewis and a Garrett offensive rebound and putback.

The two teams traded leads for the better part of the first half until Garrett gave the Cowboys a 23-21 lead off a three-pointer with 8:27 to play in the half.

Leading 26-25 with 5:54 to play in the half, Garrett started a 10-1 run and led 36-27 with 3:30 to go.