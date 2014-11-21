Canadian woman sentenced for role in Lake Charles drug distribution

A 59-year-old Canadian woman was sentenced to 2 1/2 years for her role in selling methamphetamine in the Lake Charles area.

Lisa Patricia Odale was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi for one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture of a substance containing a detectable quantity of methamphetamine. Odale, of Airdrie, Canada, was also sentenced to five years supervised release and ordered to pay $3,988 in restitution.

Federal prosecutor Stephanie Finley said Odale, who was living in Houston at the time of her arrest, conspired with others to distribute meth from December 2005 to April 2006.

"On Jan. 30, 2006, police responded to a home invasion complaint when they found methamphetamine among Odale’s possessions," Finley said in a news release. "It was discovered that Odale had been selling the methamphetamine to dealers, who would distribute the illegal drugs in the Lake Charles area."

The DEA, Houston Police Department, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Calcasieu Parish Combined Anti-Drug Team participated in the investigation, Finley said.

