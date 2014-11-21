Cowboys host Cards with slim playoff hopes still alive

The old saying goes "It ain't over until the fat lady sings!"

Well, she's not warming up her windpipes just yet to serenade McNeese off into the sunset to end what started out as a promising season and has turned into a M.A.S.H. unit.

The Cowboys (6-4, 4-3 SLC) are clinging to hope that a win over Lamar (7-4, 4-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday will garner enough attention from the FCS playoff committee to consider the Pokes for an at-large bid into this year's bracket. The game was originally scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., but the threat of severe weather in the evening prompted school officials to make the move.

McNeese has been ranked in the FCS polls the entire season, and up until this week, has been ranked in the top 10 in all but one week.

The Cowboys have been a regular participant in the postseason for much of the last 25 years, having made 15 appearances, including a second round game last year, and played in the 1997 and 2002 national title game.

It's a big game for Lamar too as the Cardinals will be focused on wrapping up the most successful season in program history since becoming a four-year school, but needs a win to do so.

And with what has turned into one of the most competitive league races in quite some time, a win could have Lamar on the FCS playoff bubble.

"This is a huge game for us," said McNeese head coach Matt Viator. "This is the biggest game of the year right now. We want to send our seniors out with a win in the regular season."

McNeese will recognize its 13 seniors in a pregame presentation. Those seniors include: Derek Allen,Wes Briscoe, Sean Brown, Ernest Celestie, Kevin Dorn, Everett Ellefsen, Antoine Everett, Danyel Hunter, Jereon McGilvery, Hunter Romero, Aaron Sam, Kendale Thomas, and Deonte Thompson.

Following Saturday's loss, the Cowboys dropped in both FCS polls but are still the second-highest ranked team from the Southland Conference.

McNeese fell from No. 11 to 17 in the coaches poll while dropping from No. 13 to 19 in the Sports Network poll. Southeastern Louisiana remained at No. 10 in both polls while Sam Houston State moved into the SN poll at No. 23.