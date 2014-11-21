Cowboys host Jarvis Christian on Friday

McNeese will be looking to build on a record-breaking performance from Tuesday night's win over Louisiana College when it hosts Jarvis Christian at 7 p.m. Friday in Burton Coliseum.

The game will be carried live on KEZM 1310 AM with the pregame show beginning at 6:45 with Richard Dow.

Led by Austin Lewis's record 11 blocked shots in the game, the Cowboys cruised to a 90-63 win over Louisiana College on Tuesday to even their record at 1-1 on the season.

The Cowboys shot 53 percent for the game, four days after making just 21 percent in a loss at Baylor in the season opener.

Four Pokes scored in double figures, led by Desharick Guidry's 16 points. Guidry was one of three Cowboy players to record a double-double in the game as he added 11 rebounds. Lewis chipped in 10 points to go along with his 11 blocks and Kevin Hardy added 14 points and 12 boards.

Keelan Garrett knocked in 15 points while Jamaya Burr added a career-high 10 assists with nine points and five rebounds. Guidry leads the team with 13.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Jarvis Christian, out of Hawkins, Texas, is a member of the Red River Athletic Conference and plays in the NAIA Division I ranks. LSU-Shreveport and LSU-Alexandria are two of the school's conference foes.

The Bulldogs are 1-4 on the season and are coming off a 65-59 loss to Southwestern Assemblies of God on Saturday in their last outing. The Bulldogs have three players averaging double-figures in scoring, led by DeWayne Wade at 17.4 points per game.

Wade has scored 20 or more in three contests this season and is coming off a 22 point outing at SAGU.

Deon Fisher is chipping in 14.6 ppg while Dontae Johnson is sinking 14.2 per game. As a team, JCC is scoring 66.2 points a game while giving up 76.0.

The Bulldogs are being out-rebounded by a 35.5 to 32.2 margin and are making 45 percent of their shots from the floor.

Following Friday's game, the Cowboys will not return to action until visiting LSU at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 29.