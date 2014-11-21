Cowgirls rally late to hold off LSU-Alexandria

McNeese women's basketball team went on a 19-9 run with four minutes left to pick up a 79-70 win over LSU-Alexandria Thursday night at Burton Coliseum.

"Hats off to LSU-A. Bob has done a fantastic job with the program," said head coach Brooks Donald Williams. "They outplayed us from start to finish. We didn't match their energy and effort tonight. We are fortunate to get the win and are ready to get back to work."

Allison Baggett scored a game high 25 points on 9-of-19 from the field and 6-of-8 from the charity stripe. Freshman Ann Nwosah picked up her first career double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Jayln Johnson scored all 11 of her points from the free throw line. The Cowgirls took the lead from the opening tip and held a 30-25 lead at the half. McNeese held as much as an eight-point lead with seven minutes left in the half.

The pesky LSU-A team wouldn't go away and eventually tied the game at 41 all with 12:58 to play. The Generals held their largest lead of the game of eight points with 4:38 left in the game. A layup and a trey by Baggett cut the lead to three and two free throws by Nwosah cut the lead to one point (61-60) with 3:54 left.

McNeese (2-1) took the lead for good on a layup by Talisa Boyd that started the Cowgirl rally.

The Cowgirls outrebounded LSU-a 57-43 and made 30 of 46 from the free throw line. McNeese struggled from the line once again, shooting 35.3 percent from the field and 10 percent from behind the arc on 1 of 10.

LSU-A placed four players in double figures and was led by Taylor Maricle's 16 points. Maricle also led the Generals with eight rebounds.

The Cowgirls will conclude their four game home stand on Sunday with a 2 p.m. game against Southern Miss.

