Isle of Capri donates $20,000 to McNeese Banner Series

The Isle of Capri Casino Hotel recently donated $20,000 to help sponsor the McNeese State University Banner Series. 


The money donated will help the Banner Series to bring over 20 arts and humanities performances to Southwest Louisiana next year. 


For more information on events, educational outreach, or to volunteer for the Banner Series at McNeese, Click here.


