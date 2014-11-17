TDL: Week 12 results

Tuesday, September 2 2014 4:27 PM EDT2014-09-02 20:27:20 GMT
The following is the team-by-team football schedules for all schools in Southwest Louisiana. Game dates and times are subject to change.
Friday, Nov. 21
Second-Round Results
Class 5A
Mandeville 24, Barbe 21
Class 4A
Landry-Walker 46, LaGrange 7
Class 3A
Rayville 44, South Beauregard 26
Jennings 21, North Vermilion 18
Class 2A
Many 41, Lake Arthur 6
Northeast 24, Pickering 15
East Feliciana 50, Oakdale 19
Vinton 20, Winnfield 14, OT
Kinder 37, Pine 6
Class 1A
White Castle 64, Elton 36
Basile 38, LaSalle 13
Kentwood 46, Oberlin 16
East Beauregard 43, Logansport 26
Quarterfinal Results
Division II
University Lab 61, St. Louis 21