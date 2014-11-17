TDL: Week 12 results - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Friday, Nov. 21

Second-Round Results

Class 5A

Mandeville 24, Barbe 21



Class 4A

Landry-Walker 46, LaGrange 7



Class 3A

Rayville 44, South Beauregard 26

Jennings 21, North Vermilion 18



Class 2A

Many 41, Lake Arthur 6

Northeast 24, Pickering 15

East Feliciana 50, Oakdale 19

Vinton 20, Winnfield 14, OT

Kinder 37, Pine 6



Class 1A

White Castle 64, Elton 36

Basile 38, LaSalle 13

Kentwood 46, Oberlin 16

East Beauregard 43, Logansport 26



Quarterfinal Results

Division II

University Lab 61, St. Louis 21

