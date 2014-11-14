Cowgirls open basketball season Friday against Louisiana College

The McNeese State women's basketball team will tip-off its season Friday in the first of four consecutive home games with a 7 p.m. contest against Louisiana College at Burton Coliseum. Prior to the game, the 2014 WBI banner will be unveiled.

The first 100 McNeese students (with ID) will get a free meal from the concession stand and season ticket holders who bring a fan to the game, that fan will be admitted to the game for $1.

Fans may also follow all home games through live stats and live streaming by going to mcneesesports.com and clicking on the link at the bottom of the page.

McNeese is coming off a 19-14 season that saw the Cowgirls participate in their fourth consecutive postseason tournament and second straight WBI Tournament.

The Cowgirls return eight letter winners from that team including seniors Alaina Verdin and Talisa Boyd along with starters Allison Baggett and Jayln Johnson. Other returnees who played significant minutes in their rookie season last year are Hannah Cupit, Amber Donnes, Haily Jenkins and Victoria Rachal.

Baggett was a second team all-Southland Conference selection last season. She led McNeese in scoring all season long and finished the season ranked third in the conference with 17.8 ppg. Baggett also led McNeese and ranked 12th in the SLC with a 34.5 three-point field goal percent. Baggett canned 69 treys last season, which ranked her 10th in the league. She scored in double figures in 29 games last season, including 21 of the Cowgirls' last 23 games.

Johnson led the Cowgirls and ranked third in the Southland Conference with 4.3 assists per game and was the Cowgirls' third leading scorer with 10.2 ppg. Johnson was second in the SLC in assist/turnover ratio.

Making their collegiate debut will be redshirt freshman Mercedes Rogers (Crowley, LA.) and true freshmen Keara Hudnall (Pearland, TX.), Dede

Sheppard (Vivian, LA.), Jasmyn Carswell (Bossier City, LA.), Jerica Bolin (Beaumont, TX.), Frederica Haywood (Mound Bayou, MS.), Ann Nwosah

(Houston, TX.), and Gabby Guidry (Lake Arthur, LA.).

The Cowgirls will host Tulane at 2 p.m. Sunday.