Oberlin man dies in early morning crash

(Source: MGN Online)

A 45-year-old Oberlin man is dead following an early Thursday morning crash on Garcille Road in Allen Parish, state police said.



According to Trooper James Anderson, State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle crash around 6:00 a.m. Thursday. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 1995 Dodge pickup, driven by John Wesley Bell of Oberlin, was traveling south on Garcille Road when the truck traveled off the road, struck a culvert and overturned.



Bell was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected before the truck rolled on top of him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



Standard toxicology samples were obtained, but excessive speed and worn tires are suspected factors in the crash, authorities said.



The investigation remains ongoing.



State Police reminds drivers speeding reduces a driver's ability to steer safely around curves or objects in the roadway.



