Jackknifed 18-wheeler on I-10, election run-off rundown, siblings' plea for adoption

Good Wednesday morning to you! Britney Glaser here with a look at what's in store on today's Sunrise:
*We have a traffic alert for you this morning: Louisiana State Police say an 18-wheeler has jackknifed on I-10 eastbound near Vinton. Traffic is being diverted through Vinton at exit 7. We will keep you posted on delays and progress to remove the 18-wheeler this morning.
*The votes have been counted and 15 races throughout Southwest Louisiana will be decided in run-off elections on Saturday, December 6. The biggest race is the battle between Mary Landrieu and Bill Cassidy for U.S. Senate. We'll have a look at the big winners from midterm elections and the races heading to run-offs.
*November is National Adoption Month! This month's The New Family Tree will introduce you to four siblings who have been living in separate foster homes for the past two years. You will hear their plea to be adopted together.
*There is a push for local churches to answer the call to adopt local foster children. Kelly Berryhill with Trinity Baptist Church's Foster and Adoption Ministry will tell us about a unique moving display that shows the faces of children looking for homes in our area - and how churches can display The Heart Gallery.
*Tremendous growth and opportunity is expected to come to Southwest Louisiana and you can prepare yourself to take advantage of the new jobs coming. A welding program at SOWELA Technical Community College is geared at getting students ready for a job after just 12 weeks. Dr. Joseph Fleishman joins us this morning to talk about how you can enroll in the program that begins in less than two weeks.
Make it a Sunrise day!
We saw some heavy thunderstorms earlier today. Some of them brought frequent lightning and heavy rain. These storms are winding down this evening and should come to an end prior to midnight. The rain chances go down, with a few clouds clearing overnight. It will be a very warm and muggy night. Temperatures will only cool to the mid 70s. By Monday, there will be only a 10% chance for some rain.More >>
Four inmates have escaped from St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, according to Detective Whytley Jones. Jones says St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies, is searching the area for the following four inmates: William Deans, 39, white male, 5'6, 160 pounds Jamie Scarbrough, 28, white male, 5’9, 150 pounds, tattoos on neck and facial area Tanner Scarbrough, 18, white male, 5’11, 150 pounds. Elias Todd, 24, white male, 5’8, 17...More >>
Bulletproof backpacks are now allowed at Louisiana schools.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards has agreed to allow more Louisiana residents the option of using medical marijuana to treat their ailments.More >>
50 years ago the French language in Louisiana was in decline, even in danger of fading away. That was when a unique state agency was formed, with its task to preserve and increase the use of French in Louisiana. Friday night that group celebrated 50 years. The French culture could be felt in the heart of downtown Lake Charles Friday night. As the Council for Development of French in Louisiana celebrates it's 50th year they partnered up with the city and other local org...More >>
