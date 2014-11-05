Jackknifed 18-wheeler on I-10, election run-off rundown, siblings' plea for adoption

Good Wednesday morning to you! Britney Glaser here with a look at what's in store on today's Sunrise:

*We have a traffic alert for you this morning: Louisiana State Police say an 18-wheeler has jackknifed on I-10 eastbound near Vinton. Traffic is being diverted through Vinton at exit 7. We will keep you posted on delays and progress to remove the 18-wheeler this morning.

*The votes have been counted and 15 races throughout Southwest Louisiana will be decided in run-off elections on Saturday, December 6. The biggest race is the battle between Mary Landrieu and Bill Cassidy for U.S. Senate. We'll have a look at the big winners from midterm elections and the races heading to run-offs.

*November is National Adoption Month! This month's The New Family Tree will introduce you to four siblings who have been living in separate foster homes for the past two years. You will hear their plea to be adopted together.

*There is a push for local churches to answer the call to adopt local foster children. Kelly Berryhill with Trinity Baptist Church's Foster and Adoption Ministry will tell us about a unique moving display that shows the faces of children looking for homes in our area - and how churches can display The Heart Gallery.

*Tremendous growth and opportunity is expected to come to Southwest Louisiana and you can prepare yourself to take advantage of the new jobs coming. A welding program at SOWELA Technical Community College is geared at getting students ready for a job after just 12 weeks. Dr. Joseph Fleishman joins us this morning to talk about how you can enroll in the program that begins in less than two weeks.

