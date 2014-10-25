Sulphur man dies in Saturday morning Interstate 10 crash - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur man dies in Saturday morning Interstate 10 crash

(Source: Sulphur Police) (Source: Sulphur Police)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

A Sulphur man is dead following a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 10 underneath the Beglis Parkway overpass.

Sulphur Chief of Police Lewis Coats said at approximately 12:52 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 10. Upon arriving on the scene, it was determined a 2014 Mazda, driven by 22-year-old John Baker of Sulphur, was traveling westbound when he left the roadway for unknown reasons. Baker struck a guard rail and then a support pylon for the overpass, according to the news release.

Although Baker was wearing a seatbelt, he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Standard toxicology tests are pending, and the investigation remains ongoing by Sgt. A.J. Powell of the Sulphur Police Department.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.


