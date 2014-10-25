Sulphur man dies in Saturday morning Interstate 10 crash

A Sulphur man is dead following a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 10 underneath the Beglis Parkway overpass.

Sulphur Chief of Police Lewis Coats said at approximately 12:52 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 10. Upon arriving on the scene, it was determined a 2014 Mazda, driven by 22-year-old John Baker of Sulphur, was traveling westbound when he left the roadway for unknown reasons. Baker struck a guard rail and then a support pylon for the overpass, according to the news release.



Although Baker was wearing a seatbelt, he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Standard toxicology tests are pending, and the investigation remains ongoing by Sgt. A.J. Powell of the Sulphur Police Department.



