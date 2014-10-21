KPLC Poll: Residents still concerned about Ebola

A KPLC-TV poll reflects widespread fears about the Ebola outbreak in Africa and the first cases in the United States.

The poll of 605 registered voters statewide finds 35 percent are "extremely" concerned about Ebola and another 33 percent "very" concerned.

The poll, conducted by Multi-Quest, Intl. Oct. 14-19, finds 15 percent of voters are "somewhat" concerned. Only 16 percent of those questioned said "not very."

By a wide margin, voters would support legislation to prevent the import of Ebola waste into Louisiana.

Last week, Louisiana Attorney General Buddy Caldwell moved to halt the delivery of waste from a Texas Ebola patient to a hazardous waste landfill in Carlyss, even though experts insist incinerated waste would pose no health threat.

By a margin of 58 percent to 31 percent, voters would support legislation to ban the import of waste.

The poll has an error margin of plus-or-minus four percent.

