VIDEO: Former Sulphur soccer player makes $5,000 field goal

Aaron Johnson, of Sulphur, with Mike Ruiz, owner of Mike's Car Wash Espress, after Johnson nailed a 40-yard field goal Friday night. Johnson will split a $5,000 prize with Sulphur High. (Source: Viewer)

Aaron Johnson's leg may not be golden, but it's silver at the very least.

Johnson, a former Sulphur Tors soccer player, nailed a 40-yard field goal Friday night to win the Mike's Car Wash Express field goal challenge.

Johnson will split the $5,000 prize with Sulphur High.

There will be another field goal challenge on Oct. 31, during the Tors' home game against Barbe High.

