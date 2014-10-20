US Senate Poll: Landrieu in the lead

A recent KPLC-TV/Raycom poll shows just how tight the race for Mary Landrieu's U.S. Senate seat may end up.

Thirty-six percent of the 605 registered voters polled said they would vote for Mary Landrieu (D-La.), compared to 32 percent for congressman Bill Cassidy (R-Baton Rouge). Rob Maness was a distant third with 6 percent. All other candidates polled at less than one percent.



Twenty-three percent of those polled said they are still undecided.

If Cassidy and Landrieu end up in a run-off, 43 percent of the voters said Cassidy would win, while 40 percent picked Landrieu.

Forty-nine percent of those polled said they do not consider Landrieu a Louisiana resident, but 73 percent said her residency does not make a difference to them.

Over 80 percent of voters polled said they are either extremely or very interested in the race.

When asked about their thoughts on Cassidy, 35 percent said they do not have a favorable opinion of him, 26 percent said their opinion was extremely favorable or very favorable, and 21 percent said they have a somewhat favorable opinion of Cassidy.

Landrieu proved to be a more polarizing candidate. Forty-six percent said they do not have a very favorable opinion of her, 34 percent said they have an extremely or very favorable opinion of her, and 13 percent said they have a somewhat favorable opinion.

When asked about Landrieu's job performance, 39 percent thought she has done a excellent or pretty good job, and 20 percent said her performance has been fair, while 37 rated it as poor.

Thirty-five percent said they would re-elect Landrieu, while 40 percent said the next senator should be some one else.

The poll was conducted Oct. 14-19 by Multi-Quest International, based in Metairie. The poll, conducted for Louisiana Raycom Media stations including WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, WVUE-TV in New Orleans, KSLA-TV in Shreveport and KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percent.

The poll is a deciding factor in which candidates will be invited to take part in the final U.S. Senate debate, which will air on KPLC at 7 p.m. Oct. 29. All candidates who received 5 percent of higher qualify to take part. Landrieu, Maness, and Cassidy all met that criteria and all three have confirmed that they will be present. The election is Nov. 4.

