US Senate Poll: Landrieu in the lead - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

US Senate Poll: Landrieu in the lead

Mary Landrieu. (Source: Wikipedia) Mary Landrieu. (Source: Wikipedia)
Bill Cassidy. (Source: Wikipedia) Bill Cassidy. (Source: Wikipedia)
Rob Maness. (Source: Wikipedia) Rob Maness. (Source: Wikipedia)
Baton Rouge, LA -

A recent KPLC-TV/Raycom poll shows just how tight the race for Mary Landrieu's U.S. Senate seat may end up.

Thirty-six percent of the 605 registered voters polled said they would vote for Mary Landrieu (D-La.), compared to 32 percent for congressman Bill Cassidy (R-Baton Rouge). Rob Maness was a distant third with 6 percent. All other candidates polled at less than one percent.

Twenty-three percent of those polled said they are still undecided.

If Cassidy and Landrieu end up in a run-off, 43 percent of the voters said Cassidy would win, while 40 percent picked Landrieu.

Forty-nine percent of those polled said they do not consider Landrieu a Louisiana resident, but 73 percent said her residency does not make a difference to them.

Over 80 percent of voters polled said they are either extremely or very interested in the race.

When asked about their thoughts on Cassidy, 35 percent said they do not have a favorable opinion of him, 26 percent said their opinion was extremely favorable or very favorable, and 21 percent said they have a somewhat favorable opinion of Cassidy.

Landrieu proved to be a more polarizing candidate. Forty-six percent said they do not have a very favorable opinion of her, 34 percent said they have an extremely or very favorable opinion of her, and 13 percent said they have a somewhat favorable opinion.

When asked about Landrieu's job performance, 39 percent thought she has done a excellent or pretty good job, and 20 percent said her performance has been fair, while 37 rated it as poor.

Thirty-five percent said they would re-elect Landrieu, while 40 percent said the next senator should be some one else.

The poll was conducted Oct. 14-19 by Multi-Quest International, based in Metairie. The poll, conducted for Louisiana Raycom Media stations including WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, WVUE-TV in New Orleans, KSLA-TV in Shreveport and KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percent.

The poll is a deciding factor in which candidates will be invited to take part in the final U.S. Senate debate, which will air on KPLC at 7 p.m. Oct. 29. All candidates who received 5 percent of higher qualify to take part. Landrieu, Maness, and Cassidy all met that criteria and all three have confirmed that they will be present. The election is Nov. 4.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly