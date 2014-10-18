McNeese gets prized homecoming win over Abilene Christian - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese gets prized homecoming win over Abilene Christian

(Source: McNeese State University)
 Final Score: McNeese 31 Abilene Christian 20

(Matt Viator, McNeese Head Coach) "I thought we played really good. Looked really fast. We attacked. I think they have a good football team, I really do. I've said that all week. Other than the six turn overs I thought we dominated the game. Obviously we can't do that."




(Gereon McGilvery, McNeese WR) "A lot of work we need to do. I'm happy for the win. Glad to get out with a win I'm grateful for that. But tomorrow we are going to have to focus on a lot os mistakes we made tonight. So turnovers and stuff like that, we're going to work on that."

    •   
