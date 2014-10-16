LSU, Texas agree to home-and-home series; Tigers to play Canes in 2018

A home-and-home series against the University of Texas and the return to the Cowboys Classic against Miami (Fla.) to open the 2018 season are the latest additions to future non-conference LSU football schedules, vice-chancellor and director of athletics Joe Alleva announced on Thursday.

LSU and Texas will play during the regular-season for the first time since 1954 when the Tigers travel to Austin to face the Longhorns on Sept. 7, 2019. Texas will make the return trip to Tiger Stadium the following year as the teams will meet in Baton Rouge on Sept. 12, 2020.

LSU will open the 2018 season at AT&T Stadium in the Cowboys Classic against the Miami Hurricanes. The LSU-Miami game is scheduled for Sept. 1 and it will be the first meeting between the teams since the 2005 Peach Bowl. It will be LSU's third appearance in the Cowboy Classic as the Tigers played in the event in 2011 against Oregon and in 2013 against TCU.

“These are three very attractive games against two of the traditional powers in college football,” Alleva said. “These are the types of games that our fans want to see and they will be a huge benefit to our football program and our university.

“The Cowboys Classic is a great event and gives us an opportunity to showcase LSU football in the premier NFL venue in an area that is one of our biggest alumni bases outside Louisiana.”

LSU and Texas last met in the 2003 Cotton Bowl in Dallas, but the teams haven't played in the regular season since a 1954 contest in Austin. Texas last came to Tiger Stadium in 1953.

“This is going to be a great two-game series for both programs,” Alleva said of the LSU-Texas matchup. “The national attention and the excitement that will come with a game of this magnitude that early in the season will be unmatched. We look forward to renewing a long-standing rivalry with Texas.”