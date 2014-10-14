Cowboys drop in polls follow loss to Bearkats

The McNeese State Cowboys fell six spots in both Football Championship Subdivision top 25 polls.
The Cowboys, who lost 38-22 at Sam Houston State on Saturday, dropped to No. 10 in the coaches' poll and 11th in the Sports Network poll.
McNeese (3-2, 1-1 Southland) hosts Abilene Christian (4-3, 2-1) at 6 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised live on ESPN3.
Southeastern Louisiana (5-2, 3-0) is the Southland's highest-ranked team now. The Lions are eighth in both polls.
Sam Houston State (3-3, 2-0) moved into the top 25 following the win over McNeese. The Bearkats are No. 25 in the coaches' poll and 24th in the TSN rankings.
