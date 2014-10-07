McNeese football No. 4 in Coaches poll, fifth in TSN poll

The McNeese State Cowboys remained No. 4 in the Coaches' top 25 poll and fifth in the Sports Network's poll, which were released Tuesday morning.

The Cowboys (3-1, 1-0 Southland) have been moving up the polls all season, but they couldn't gain any ground, despite routing winless Nicholls State on Saturday.

The only other Southland Conference team in the top 25 is Southeastern Louisiana (4-2, 2-0), which is ninth in both polls.

The Cowboys will hit the road this weekend to face Sam Houston State (2-3, 1-0), which is receiving votes in both polls but remains outside the top 25.

McNeese's lone loss this season came on the road at Nebraska (5-1), which is No. 21 in the Associated Press' Top 25 FBS poll.

