TDL: Week 6 results

The following is the team-by-team football schedules for all schools in Southwest Louisiana. Game dates and times are subject to change.

The following is the week-by-week football schedule for all schools in Southwest Louisiana. Game dates and times are subject to change.

Thursday's Games

DISTRICT 4-2A: Kinder 55, Lake Arthur 14.

Friday's Games

Sulphur 42, Carencro 31; Barbe 27, Lafayette 20; Sam Houston 37, New Iberia 34, OT.

DISTRICT 3-4A: Leesville 21, DeRidder 6.

DISTRICT 4-4A: LaGrange 43, Eunice 6; Crowley 22, Washington-Marion 21.

DISTRICT 4-3A: Iowa 44, Iota 6; St. Louis 38, Jennings 30; South Beauregard 34, Westlake 14.

DISTRICT 3-2A: Menard 42, Rosepine 6; Many 54, Pickering 7; Oakdale 34, Bunkie 13.

DISTRICT 4-2A: DeQuincy 40, Mamou 0; Welsh 30, Vinton 12.

DISTRICT 4-1A: Basile 33, South Cameron 0; Hamilton Christian 28, East Beauregard 20; Oberlin 46, Grand Lake 14; Elton 56, Merryville 32.

