Pepper-pear relish - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Pepper-pear relish

 Ingredients 

  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 large red pepper cut into 1/2 inch pieces 
  • 1 large green pepper cut into 1/2 inch pieces
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 2 tablespoons minced, seeded jalapeno pepper
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
  • 1 medium pear, peeled, cut into 1/2 inch pieces
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 3 tablespoon packed brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon freshly grated lemon peel
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Instructions

  1. In 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat until hot.  Add bell peppers onion, jalapeno, pepper and ginger.  Cook 10 minutes, stirringoccasionallyy.  Stir in pear, 1/4 cup lemon juice, brown sugar, lemon peel and 1/2 teaspoon salt.  Simmer 5 minutes or until pear is tender, stirring occasionally.  Remove from heat; stir in remaining 2 tablespoons lemon juice and chopped cilantro.  
  2. Arrange chops on warm platter; spoon relish over chops, then garnish with cilantro sprig and lemon twists, if desired.  

