Pan-Roasted Veal Chops with Cabernet Sauce - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Pan-Roasted Veal Chops with Cabernet Sauce

 Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 thyme sprigs
  • 1 garlic clove, coarsely chopped
  • Four bone-in veal rib chops
  • 2 cups Cabernet Sauvignon
  • 2 large shallots, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups beef stock
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

Instructions

  1. In a large, shallow dish, combine 1/4 cup of the olive oil with the thyme sprigs and garlic.  Add the veal chops and turn to coat with the marinade.  Refrigerate overnight.  
  2. In a medium saucepan, combine the wine with half of the shallots and boil until the wine has reduced to 1/2 cup, about 15 minutes.  
  3. Melt the butter in a small sauce pan.  Add the remaining shallot and cook over moderately high heat, stirring about 15 minutes or until golden.  Stir in flour.  Slowly whisk in the stock until smooth, then bring to a boil, whisking until thickened.  Whisk in the reduced wine and simmer over low heat, whisking for 30 minutes.  Strain the sauce into the medium saucepan.  Season with salt and pepper.  
  4. Preheat the over to 325 degreesFahrenheitt.  In a large skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil until simmering.  Remove the veal chops from the marinade, discard thethymee and scrape off the garlic.  Season the chops with salt and pepper and add to the skillet.  cook over high heat until richly browned, about 3 minutes per side.  Transfer the skillet to the over and roast the chops for about 10 minutes, turning once halfway through: the veal should be just pink in the center.  Transfer chops to the plates and spoon the sauce on top.  Serve with Cajun Mash potatoes and pepper pear relish.  
  5. You can make the wine sauce ahead of time and refrigerate for up to 3 days.  Reheat gently.  

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat continues next week with the possibility of some rain

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat continues next week with the possibility of some rain

    Sunday, June 3 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-06-03 20:48:10 GMT
    Hot and dry conditions on MondayHot and dry conditions on Monday
    Hot and dry conditions on MondayHot and dry conditions on Monday

    We saw some heavy thunderstorms earlier today. Some of them brought frequent lightning and heavy rain. These storms are winding down this evening and should come to an end prior to midnight. The rain chances go down, with a few clouds clearing overnight. It will be a very warm and muggy night. Temperatures will only cool to the mid 70s. By Monday, there will be only a 10% chance for some rain. 

    More >>

    We saw some heavy thunderstorms earlier today. Some of them brought frequent lightning and heavy rain. These storms are winding down this evening and should come to an end prior to midnight. The rain chances go down, with a few clouds clearing overnight. It will be a very warm and muggy night. Temperatures will only cool to the mid 70s. By Monday, there will be only a 10% chance for some rain. 

    More >>

  • Four inmates escape from St. Mary Parish

    Four inmates escape from St. Mary Parish

    Sunday, June 3 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-06-03 20:43:36 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Four inmates have escaped from St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, according to Detective Whytley Jones. Jones says St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies, is searching the area for the following four inmates: William Deans, 39, white male, 5'6, 160 pounds Jamie Scarbrough, 28, white male, 5’9, 150 pounds, tattoos on neck and facial area Tanner Scarbrough, 18, white male, 5’11, 150 pounds. Elias Todd, 24, white male, 5’8, 17...

    More >>

    Four inmates have escaped from St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, according to Detective Whytley Jones. Jones says St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies, is searching the area for the following four inmates: William Deans, 39, white male, 5'6, 160 pounds Jamie Scarbrough, 28, white male, 5’9, 150 pounds, tattoos on neck and facial area Tanner Scarbrough, 18, white male, 5’11, 150 pounds. Elias Todd, 24, white male, 5’8, 17...

    More >>

  • Edwards OK's bulletproof backpacks on campuses

    Edwards OK's bulletproof backpacks on campuses

    Sunday, June 3 2018 12:40 PM EDT2018-06-03 16:40:53 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Bulletproof backpacks are now allowed at Louisiana schools.

    More >>

    Bulletproof backpacks are now allowed at Louisiana schools.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly