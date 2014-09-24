TDL: Week 4 results - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TDL: Week 4 results

Thursday's Games

DISTRICT 4-1A: Hamilton Christian 39, South Cameron 7.

NON-DISTRICT: Welsh 35, Iota 0; Pickering 35, DeQuincy 8.


Friday's Games

DISTRICT 3-5A: Carencro 35, Barbe 21; Sam Houston 45, Comeaux 7; Sulphur 34, New Iberia 28.

DISTRICT 4-4A: Rayne 28, Washington-Marion 21.

DISTRICT 4-1A: Basile 29, Merryville 6; East Beauregard 14, Oberlin 12; Elton 36, Grand Lake 14.

NON-DISTRICT: South Beauregard 18, DeRidder 7; Leesville 34, Winnfield 21; Calvary Baptist 35, LaGrange 6; Kaplan 28, Iowa 14; Plaquemine 49, Jennings 47; Notre Dame 34, St. Louis 3; Kinder 21, Westlake 0; Oakdale 14, Ville Platte 0; Lake Arthur 34, Rosepine 0; Vinton 39, Pine Prairie 13.
