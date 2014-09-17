TDL: Week 3 results - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TDL: Week 3 results

Thursday's Games

Kinder 47, Oakdale 20

DeQuincy 28, South Cameron 0

Oberlin 26, Rosepine 24


Friday's Games

West Monroe 50, Barbe 14

Sam Houston 36, Westlake 7

Sulphur 26, Washington-Marion 0

Leesville 41, Menard 10

University Lab 27, LaGrange 26

Jennings 21, DeRidder 14

West Feliciana 28, St. Louis 21

Iowa 27, Tioga 14

East Beauregard 20, Bunkie 7

Elton 26, Delcambre 20

Lake Arthur 30, Iota 16

Hamilton Christian 26, Lafayette Christian 13

Vinton 42, Merryville 12

Pickering 43, Grand Lake 8

South Beauregard 30, Welsh 28

Basile 42, St. Edmund 20

