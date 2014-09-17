TDL: Week 3 results

(KPLC)
Thursday's Games
Kinder 47, Oakdale 20
DeQuincy 28, South Cameron 0
Oberlin 26, Rosepine 24
Friday's Games
West Monroe 50, Barbe 14
Sam Houston 36, Westlake 7
Sulphur 26, Washington-Marion 0
Leesville 41, Menard 10
University Lab 27, LaGrange 26
Jennings 21, DeRidder 14
West Feliciana 28, St. Louis 21
Iowa 27, Tioga 14
East Beauregard 20, Bunkie 7
Elton 26, Delcambre 20
Lake Arthur 30, Iota 16
Hamilton Christian 26, Lafayette Christian 13
Vinton 42, Merryville 12
Pickering 43, Grand Lake 8
South Beauregard 30, Welsh 28
Basile 42, St. Edmund 20