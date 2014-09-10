TDL: Week 2 results - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TDL: Week 2 results

The Broncos are led by quarterback Dustin Duhon, who threw for 350 yards and three touchdowns, last week against St. Louis.

Thursday's Games

Sam Houston 43, Washington-Marion 18; St. Louis 42, Pine Prairie 0, final; East Beauregard 14, Pine Prairie 0, final.


Friday's Games

Barbe 34, LaGrange 6; Holy Cross 34, Sulphur 27; DeRidder 27, Natchitoches Central 9; Many 33, Leesville 7; St. Edmund 42, Iota 6; Iowa 25, Woodlawn-Shreveport 8; Jennings 31, Eunice 14; South Beauregard 26, Rosepine 0; Westlake 17, Crowley 14; Oakdale 48, Avoyelles 38; DeQuincy 28, North Caddo 7; Kinder 34, Oberlin 12; Lake Arthur 28, Delcambre 8; Elton 32, Vinton 28; Vermilion Catholic 32, Welsh 26; Basile 16, Ville Platte 6; Grand Lake 28, Gueydan 0; St. Mary 16, Hamilton Christian 8; Mamou 33, South Cameron 0.


Saturday's Game

Pickering 53, Merryville 16.
