I can't tell you how much I miss Southwest Louisiana and all the wonderful people there.

When I moved to Lake Charles in 1999, I was fresh out of college and just starting life in the "professional world." I was hired by James Smith as the producer for the newly-expanded, two-hour version of 7News Sunrise . Those were long nights, getting to work at 12:00 in the morning, but I learned more in my year on Sunrise than I ever had before.

In 2000, I started reporting and really getting out there and meeting people in Southwest Louisiana . It was then that I truly learned to love it. I was beginning to think that I'd never leave, that I'd found a new home, when an opportunity came up that I just couldn't pass up.

I now work for KPLC's Liberty sister station, WAVE 3 in Louisville , KY. I'm doing a lot of the same things here that I did while I was in Lake Charles : anchoring the weekend evening newscasts and reporting during the week. The people of Kentucky are warm and welcoming, but I will always hold a special place in my heart for KPLC and all the wonderful forever-friends I met in SWLA.

Congrats on 50 years of a great partnership between those people and a superb television station ... here's to many more!

Janelle MacDonald