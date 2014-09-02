TDL: Week 1 results - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TDL: Week 1 results

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Thursday's Games

Kinder 40, Elton 16
Vinton 35, Abbeville 0
Merryville 42, Rosepine 20
South Cameron 19, Gueydan 14

Friday's Games

Barbe 29, Washington-Marion 0
Sam Houston 45, St. Louis 23
St. Thomas More 43, Sulphur 26
DeRidder 23,Westlake 20
Buckeye 27, Leesville 21, 2OT
Notre Dame 24, LaGrange 14
Oberlin 32, Iota 12
Iowa 20, Erath 3
Jennings 36, St. Martinville 8
South Beauregard 38, DeQuincy 12
Welsh 37, Oakdale 22
Pickering 48, Mamou 13
Hamilton Christian 20, Lake Arthur 6
Basile 35, Sacred Heart 7
East Beauregard 26, LaSalle 20, OT
Ascension Episcopal 28, Grand Lake 0
