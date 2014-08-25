Kinder Yellow Jackets have target on their back - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Kinder Yellow Jackets have target on their back

They are the defending Class 2A state champions, but they've left their rings at home. With 12 returning starters, the Kinder Yellow Jackets are ready for 2014.

"A lot of anticipation, and they've been putting in some work, some good hard work, so we're looking forward to it," said head coach Bret Fusilier

"I'm very excited," said quarterback Wekkes Cooley, "(We're) ready to go out and show what we can do for the Parish, and show that we're ever better than last year."

But as high as the expectations are this year, the team is staying focused on one game at a time.

"We're not actually going to pay attention to it, we're going to try and stay on an even kill, and just go week by week," said receiver D.C. Arceneaux.

And the first real test is the jamboree this Friday in Oakdale.

"It's always been hard to play Oberlin and Oakdale, they've always given us their best run," said linebacker Bryce Baker.

"You know we're looking forward to the jamboree because you don't know about your self until you go against somebody else. And that'll be a test for us, going against Oakdale and Oberlin. We're excited to see where we are at this point," Fusilier said. 

The Jackets play Oberlin first in the second game of the Jamboree.

