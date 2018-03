High school football jamboree results and schedule

Jamboree Schedule





Thursday's Games Washington-Marion Jamboree South Beauregard 0, Washington-Marion 0



LaGrange 12, South Beauregard 0



LaGrange 7, Washington-Marion 0





St. Louis Jamboree





Acadia Parish Jamboree





Joe Nagata Memorial Jamboree





DeQuincy Jamboree





Lafayette Lions Jamboree





Vinton Lions Jamboree





Elton Indians Jamboree

Grand Lake Jamboree

Friday's Games

Lake Area Jamboree

Allen Parish Jamboree

Evangeline Parish Jamboree

Rosepine Jamboree

The high school football season kicked off this week with a full schedule of jamborees in Southwest Louisiana.The following is a list of all games involving teams from the Lake Area. Coaches or team officials can submit scores by emailing sports@kplctv.com Iowa 12, St. Louis 3Crowley 40, Iota 6DeRidder 10, Eunice 7DeQuincy 16, Merryville 6, finalJennings 21, Lafayette 21, finalHamilton Christian 14, Sam Houston JV 0, finalVinton 20, Sulphur JV 7, finalLake Arthur 12, Elton 7, finalWelsh 20, Lake Arthur 0, finalWelsh 7, Elton 0, finalGrand Lake vs. East Beauregard, check back laterEast Beauregard vs. South Cameron, check back laterSouth Cameron vs. Grand Lake, check back later(12-minute halves)Sulphur vs. Barbe, 6:30 p.m.Westlake vs. Sam Houston, 8 p.m.at Oakdale(15-minute games)Oberlin vs. Oakdale, 7 p.m.Kinder vs. OberlinKinder vs. Oakdale(12-minute Halves)Basile vs. Pine Prairie.Ville Platte vs. Mamouat Rosepine(12-minute halves)Pickering vs. Rosepine, 7 p.m.Natchitoches Central Jamboreeat Northwestern State in Natchitoches