High school football jamboree results and schedule

The high school football season kicked off this week with a full schedule of jamborees in Southwest Louisiana.The following is a list of all games involving teams from the Lake Area. Coaches or team officials can submit scores by emailing sports@kplctv.com
.
Jamboree Schedule
Thursday's Games
Washington-Marion JamboreeSouth Beauregard 0, Washington-Marion 0
LaGrange 12, South Beauregard 0
LaGrange 7, Washington-Marion 0
St. Louis Jamboree
Iowa 12, St. Louis 3
Acadia Parish Jamboree
Crowley 40, Iota 6
Joe Nagata Memorial Jamboree
DeRidder 10, Eunice 7
DeQuincy Jamboree
DeQuincy 16, Merryville 6, final
Lafayette Lions Jamboree
Jennings 21, Lafayette 21, final
Vinton Lions Jamboree
Hamilton Christian 14, Sam Houston JV 0, final
Vinton 20, Sulphur JV 7, final
Elton Indians Jamboree
Lake Arthur 12, Elton 7, final
Welsh 20, Lake Arthur 0, final
Welsh 7, Elton 0, final
Grand Lake Jamboree
Grand Lake vs. East Beauregard, check back later
East Beauregard vs. South Cameron, check back later
South Cameron vs. Grand Lake, check back later
Friday's Games
Lake Area Jamboree
(12-minute halves)
Sulphur vs. Barbe, 6:30 p.m.
Westlake vs. Sam Houston, 8 p.m.
Allen Parish Jamboree
at Oakdale
(15-minute games)
Oberlin vs. Oakdale, 7 p.m.
Kinder vs. Oberlin
Kinder vs. Oakdale
Evangeline Parish Jamboree
(12-minute Halves)
Basile vs. Pine Prairie.
Ville Platte vs. Mamou
Rosepine Jamboree
at Rosepine
(12-minute halves)
Pickering vs. Rosepine, 7 p.m.
Natchitoches Central Jamboree
at Northwestern State in Natchitoches