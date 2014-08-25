High school football jamboree results and schedule - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

High school football jamboree results and schedule

The high school football season kicked off this week with a full schedule of jamborees in Southwest Louisiana.The following is a list of all games involving teams from the Lake Area. Coaches or team officials can submit scores by emailing sports@kplctv.com.

Jamboree Schedule

Thursday's Games

Washington-Marion Jamboree

South Beauregard 0, Washington-Marion 0

LaGrange 12, South Beauregard 0

LaGrange 7, Washington-Marion 0

St. Louis Jamboree

Iowa 12, St. Louis 3

Acadia Parish Jamboree

Crowley 40, Iota 6

Joe Nagata Memorial Jamboree

DeRidder 10, Eunice 7

DeQuincy Jamboree

DeQuincy 16, Merryville 6, final

Lafayette Lions Jamboree

Jennings 21, Lafayette 21, final

Vinton Lions Jamboree

Hamilton Christian 14, Sam Houston JV 0, final

Vinton 20, Sulphur JV 7, final

Elton Indians Jamboree

Lake Arthur 12, Elton 7, final

Welsh 20, Lake Arthur 0, final

Welsh 7, Elton 0, final

Grand Lake Jamboree

Grand Lake vs. East Beauregard, check back later

East Beauregard vs. South Cameron, check back later

South Cameron vs. Grand Lake, check back later


Friday's Games

Lake Area Jamboree

(12-minute halves)

Sulphur vs. Barbe, 6:30 p.m.

Westlake vs. Sam Houston, 8 p.m.

Allen Parish Jamboree

at Oakdale

(15-minute games)

Oberlin vs. Oakdale, 7 p.m.

Kinder vs. Oberlin

Kinder vs. Oakdale

Evangeline Parish Jamboree

(12-minute Halves)

Basile vs. Pine Prairie.

Ville Platte vs. Mamou

Rosepine Jamboree

at Rosepine

(12-minute halves)

Pickering vs. Rosepine, 7 p.m.

Natchitoches Central Jamboree

at Northwestern State in Natchitoches
