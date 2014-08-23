Corvette fever hits SWLA - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Corvette fever hits SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - If you drove by the I-10 beach Saturday morning in Lake Charles, you probably noticed the dozens upon dozens of nice rides lined up. But they weren't there for a car show; instead, they were just passing by.

The Contraband Corvette Club brought around 20 cars. They included newer model supercharged 'vettes to classic antiques.

Their final destination is Bowling Green, Kentucky.

"Every five years this takes place in Bowling Green," explained Keith Ousley, President of the Contraband Corvette Club.

2014 marks the 20th Anniversary of the National Corvette Museum and 5th National Corvette Caravan. It draws in Corvette enthusiasts, who explain why they participate.

"We love to just get together and share all the different Corvettes and to socialize," said Lee David.

Myron LeLeux added, "It's just the camaraderie, get to see a bunch of cars, all Corvettes, a lot of nice people, fun to drive, and just a really good event."

Even out of towners like Gwendolyn Siner joined in, "We were just passing through going to Lafayette, Louisiana and we saw all the beautiful 'vettes on the side of the road so we thought we'd just stop by and check them out."

More than 10,000 Corvettes from across the nation are expected to showcase in Bowling Green. That includes the 20-plus sports cars from Southwest Louisiana who merged with the Gulf States Region Caravan of around 200.

"We're ready to go, hope everyone has a safe journey and we'll see you all when we get back," smiled Ousley.

Along their journey, the humming of engines will likely increase as they'll merge with other caravans, spreading Corvette fever city to city.

The Contraband Corvette Club merged with the Gulf States Region Caravan and traveled to Bubba Oustalet in Jennings for lunch Saturday. From there, they'll head to New Orleans, then Alabama, as they make their way up to Kentucky.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.



  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly