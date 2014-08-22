Oak Park Middle students sent to hospital after ingesting substance

At least three Oak Park Middle School students were taken to a local hospital Friday after ingesting an unknown substance, officials said.

Calcasieu Parish School Board Public Information Officer Kirby Smith said the students were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Matt Felder, communications manager at Lake Charles Memorial, confirmed that three students were received and later released by the hospital.

Neither Smith nor Felder could comment on what the children ingested.

Felder and Smith said the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

KPLC is looking into the matter and will provide information as it becomes available.

