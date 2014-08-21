McNeese, UL-Lafayette to play football in 2016

The Cowboys are getting another shot at the Ragin' Cajuns.

McNeese State and Louisiana-Lafayette will face off in Lafayette on Sept. 10, 2016. The schools are expected to announce the game today.

McNeese and ULL have played 37 times but only once since 1986.

The last match-up, a 38-17 Cowboys win, was played in 2007 at Cajun Field.



