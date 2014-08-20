Lake Charles attorney to run for district attorney

The following is a news release from the Christian Chesson Campaign.

Lake Charles lawyer Christian D. Chesson has announced he will run for District Attorney in Calcasieu Parish.

Chesson, 44, has practiced in Lake Charles for 19 years. His firm handles a diversity of cases helping citizens in the greater Calcasieu Parish area. He is married to Kattie Chesson, and is the father of four children.

"The more I've worked in and watched the local justice system in the last 19 years, the more frustrated I've become," Chesson said. "Calcasieu Parish is moving into new times with new opportunities. Change is coming with growth, and we need to see improvements in government and in the officials we elect. Voters are no longer satisfied with political dynasties, and they're ready for new ideas and new faces in leadership. Politics has no place in the justice system, and when career politicians engage in questionable ethics and political patronage, change must come. The people deserve better, and I'm offering myself for service."

Chesson graduated from Parkview Baptist School in Sulphur, earned a degree in Government from McNeese State University in 1992, and completed his law degree at the Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge in 1995. A Democrat, he has never sought elected office before.

"I'm self-funding my campaign because I don't want there to be even an appearance of impropriety or favoritism when I'm District Attorney," Chesson said. "Questionable spending of campaign dollars is just one of the things that has caused many of our citizens to lose faith in our elected officials, and I'm avoiding that perception at all costs. If the people of Calcasieu Parish choose me for this office, I will restore confidence, demand competence, and administer even-handed justice."

Chesson will officially qualify at the Parish Court House on Thursday.

Citizens interested in getting involved in Chesson's campaign are invited to call his office at 337-436-5297.