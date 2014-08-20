Lake Charles attorney to run for district attorney - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles attorney to run for district attorney

Christian D. Chesson. (Source: Christian Chesson Campaign) Christian D. Chesson. (Source: Christian Chesson Campaign)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The following is a news release from the Christian Chesson Campaign.

Lake Charles lawyer Christian D. Chesson has announced he will run for District Attorney in Calcasieu Parish.

Chesson, 44, has practiced in Lake Charles for 19 years. His firm handles a diversity of cases helping citizens in the greater Calcasieu Parish area. He is married to Kattie Chesson, and is the father of four children.

"The more I've worked in and watched the local justice system in the last 19 years, the more frustrated I've become," Chesson said. "Calcasieu Parish is moving into new times with new opportunities. Change is coming with growth, and we need to see improvements in government and in the officials we elect. Voters are no longer satisfied with political dynasties, and they're ready for new ideas and new faces in leadership. Politics has no place in the justice system, and when career politicians engage in questionable ethics and political patronage, change must come. The people deserve better, and I'm offering myself for service."

Chesson graduated from Parkview Baptist School in Sulphur, earned a degree in Government from McNeese State University in 1992, and completed his law degree at the Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge in 1995. A Democrat, he has never sought elected office before.

"I'm self-funding my campaign because I don't want there to be even an appearance of impropriety or favoritism when I'm District Attorney," Chesson said. "Questionable spending of campaign dollars is just one of the things that has caused many of our citizens to lose faith in our elected officials, and I'm avoiding that perception at all costs. If the people of Calcasieu Parish choose me for this office, I will restore confidence, demand competence, and administer even-handed justice."

Chesson will officially qualify at the Parish Court House on Thursday.

Citizens interested in getting involved in Chesson's campaign are invited to call his office at 337-436-5297.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly