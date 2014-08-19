McNeese Kicker feels at home in Cowboy Stadium

(Source: McNeese State University)

McNeese with plenty of depth this season, particularly in Special Teams. One of those fighting for a starting position, Kicker Alex Kjellsten who transferred from LSU. And he says being back in Lake Charles and playing for the Cowboys feels like home.



"What really sealed the deal was the home environment. I have a great family in Lake Charles and I didn't want to leave them. I grew up watching McNeese football. My grandpa has season tickets here, so I was always at McNeese football games and after every game I would come out onto the field and kick. So it feels kind of like home to me."

