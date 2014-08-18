Washington-Marion prepares for 2014 season

They're a team that went 5-5 for the 2014 regular season, but with an equal number of seniors and new guys, the past is left behind. With a new class stepping up, the Charging Indians say this year is going to be different."They understand what we expect and what we want from them. Also, I think this senior class is going to be a great group of leaders, because they've been doing it so long, and this group stays together, kind of tight-knit." said Head Coach Freddie Harrison."In between this year's team and last year's team, we've got more determined people, we have more hard workers, and we all came together to just play and move along with everything. We came out here to work hard everyday; don't give up on what you want." said Christopher Wiltz, linebacker.Those goals start with key positions being sorted out. Like former quarterback Quaje Boutte moving to receiver."It's been alright, you know. It's a learning process for me. Going back to that skill, but I think I'm going to have it alright," said Quaje Boutte, Wide Receiver.While new starting quarterback Tyler Pete has been learning from the vets."They kept me motivated, kept helping me get better, showing me how to throw the ball, just keeping everything fundamentally sound." said Pete.The Indians first test will be against rival LaGrange and South Beauregard as they host the jamboree.