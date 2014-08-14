Complete election results from Saturday, Dec. 6

App and mobile users can get live election results at http://shout.lt/JV5T.
Election results, which will begin to come in after the polls close at 8 p.m., are not official until verified by the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.
Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.