Strike Out Cancer fundraiser to be held Saturday for Adell Smith of Fairview High

Adelle Smith is the daughter of Janet Smith Woodard and is a student at

Fairview High School

. She is a smart, beautiful, talented, and wonderful young lady that has world in the palm of her hand. Adelle is an avid softball player for

Fairview High School

and loves to spend time with her family and friends. Recently, just 15 years young, Adelle was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer and is awaiting a call from St. Jude's Children's Hospital in

Memphis , Tennessee

.

is the Facebook page that has been made so Adelle's journey can be followed and has the most up-to-date information.

Those interested in making donations to Adelle and her family can be done in several ways. An account has been opened at Sabine Bank in Leesville and donations can be deposited there. Two online sites have also been setup where donations can be made and those are:

http://www.gofundme.com/ccz8jk The first online website is powered by GoFundMe.com and donations can be made at the following address:

https://www.giveforward.com/fundraiser/vv85/striking-out-cancer-with-adelle-smith The second website is powered by GiveForward.com and donations can be made at the following address:

Strike Out Cancer for Adelle Smith Walkathon

is an event that will be held on Saturday August 16, 2014 at Pitkin High School and will start at 1:00 p.m. This is a public event and will include many activities throughout the day. Activities include:

Jessica McDonald and her band will perform from 1:00-2:15

Cancer Walkathon for Adelle will start at 2:30

If planning to participate in the cancer walk there is a $10.00 fee per person

A live auction

Starts at 3:30 & will be held in the gym

A cake walk

Jump-n-fun houses will be on-site for all children

A balloon release in honor of someone with or has battled cancer will be held at the end of the event

Balloons may be purchased for $1.00

The name of the honorable can be written on the balloon

All balloons will then be released at the same time

Food, drinks, and ice cold lemonade will also be available for purchase throughout the event

Carcinoid Cancer Awareness Ribbon Car Magnets will also be available to purchase if interested

The cost of each magnet is $3.00

All donations and proceeds raised will be used to help Adelle and her mother with expense's encountered throughout this journey. The journey that this sweet girl and her family is facing will be difficult, yet very costly therefore we are reaching out to our community for love, support, and prayers. Please continue to keep Adelle Smith and her family in your thoughts and prayers!