Family of Sulphur girl injured in ATV accident warns of dangers

A Sulphur family is speaking out after their daughter was severely injured in an ATV accident. Tonight, they talk with KPLC's Haley Rush about the safety precautions that need to be taken to prevent injury.

Plus, Rosalyn Breaux is accused in a Welsh shooting back in June that left one man dead and another one injured. KPLC's Travis Cobb talks with her attorney, who says she acted in self defense. This comes just days after she pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

And a strong message to end violence in Lake Charles had community members taking to the streets. KPLC's Erika Ferrando has this story.  

Also, to download or not to download? KPLC's Monica Grimaldo takes a look at the controversy surrounding the new Facebook Messenger App and the privacy issues.

KPLC's Rebecca Cade has you covered in Sports. She'll show you highlights from the third day of training camp for the McNeese Cowboys, and LSU Media Day.

Not a bad weekend for weather. We can expect a carbon copy of the last few days as we begin our work week. More on that from Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton.

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
