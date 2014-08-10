Family of Sulphur girl injured in ATV accident warns of dangers

Good Evening,
Lee Peck in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we are working on for Nightcast.
A Sulphur family is speaking out after their daughter was severely injured in an ATV accident. Tonight, they talk with KPLC's Haley Rush about the safety precautions that need to be taken to prevent injury.
Plus, Rosalyn Breaux is accused in a Welsh shooting back in June that left one man dead and another one injured. KPLC's Travis Cobb talks with her attorney, who says she acted in self defense. This comes just days after she pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.
And a strong message to end violence in Lake Charles had community members taking to the streets. KPLC's Erika Ferrando has this story.
Also, to download or not to download? KPLC's Monica Grimaldo takes a look at the controversy surrounding the new Facebook Messenger App and the privacy issues.
KPLC's Rebecca Cade has you covered in Sports. She'll show you highlights from the third day of training camp for the McNeese Cowboys, and LSU Media Day.
Not a bad weekend for weather. We can expect a carbon copy of the last few days as we begin our work week. More on that from Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton.
We'll see you tonight at Ten. Until then, we're always on at kplctv.com.
