New Facebook messenger app raising questions on privacy - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

New Facebook messenger app raising questions on privacy

New Facebook messenger app raising questions on privacy

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -  The Facebook mobile app no longer lets users message their friends; they now have to download the new Facebook messenger app, which has a long list of privacy agreements.

“I heard on the radio or something that they're going to eventually be able to see where you are and just like post it automatically," said Facebook mobile app user Elizabeth Lemons of Lake Charles. "So, I think that's going to make people want to delete their Facebookaltogetherr."

The new app wants permission to call and text phone numbers, record audio and even take pictures and video.

"Yea that definitely freaks me outs," said another user Christina Siriphone of Moss Bluff. "I just don't understand how that happens. Why do they have to force us to download messenger? That's just sketchy, to be forced to do something."

According to an article in the New York Times, Facebook says even though the permissions list includes things like the ability to read text messages, they say they only use that access to confirm phone numbers and ask to record audio so you can do things like take a video or video chat, but some people are still unsure about it.

"I try to avoid it," said Siriphone. "I just keep going back home until it goes back to normal because it just sketches me out that you have to do it. So, I just kind of don't really message anymore on Facebook I suppose."

Other Facebook users say they've downloaded the app and they're fine with it.

Both the Android and the iPhone messenger apps are subject to the data use policies and terms that govern all Facebook users. 

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly