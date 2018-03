Westlake neighborhood target of vehicle break-ins; residents take responsibility

A Westlake neighborhood near Hilma St. and Holly Hill Rd. has been a target of a small series of car break-ins resulting in two burglaries and a car theft."We've got officers patrolling the neighborhoods overnight," said Westlake Police Chief Michael Dickerson.Westlake resident Michael Doss says he got his truck broken into earlier this week resulting in the loss of his wallet, but says he takes full responsibility for leaving his truck unlocked."It's all on me. I got to go and get all my essentials again," said Doss. "Driver's license, all my credit cards, a lot of stuff I got to do now to make me safe. It's up to me now to protect me."His son, Ricky Dodson, lives across the street and was also a victim of a break-in and says he got his truck stolen, which included his keys, credit cards and even his girlfriend's college tuition money."I woke up, came outside to walk the dogs and get ready to leave for work and noticed the truck was gone," said Dodson, who's lived in the area for over 20 years.Dodson and Doss both admit to leaving their cars unlocked but say they don't think twice about locking their vehicles because break-ins aren't common in their neighborhood."This is not a neighborhood you ever have to worry about," said Dodson. "It was our spare set of keys, it wasn't like the main set of keys, it just happened to be in her purse if we ever lose the main set. So, it's just one of those things you just got to try to remember and do your best."Westlake police say they want to reiterate for all residents to lock their vehicles at all times.All incidents are still under investigation.Neighbors say they are using a " Citizens of Westlake " Facebook page to help police with possible leads.