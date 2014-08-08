Mugshots from the major arrests and court cases in Southwest Louisiana for Aug. 1-8.

Mugshots from the major arrests and court cases in Southwest Louisiana for Aug. 1-8.

SLIDESHOW: Southwest Louisiana mugshots of the week Aug. 1-8

SLIDESHOW: Southwest Louisiana mugshots of the week Aug. 1-8

More on KPLCTV.com

Every week, KPLC complies the mugshots from the major arrests and criminal cases in Southwest Louisiana.

You can view the slideshows a http://bit.ly/1krDhua.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.