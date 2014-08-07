First charter high school in Calcasieu Parish starts school next - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

First charter high school in Calcasieu Parish starts school next week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Next week marks a new school year for Calcasieu Parish students, but it also marks a new beginning for some in public charter schools.

Thursday was orientation for Lake Charles College Prep, the first charter high school in the area.

Before the first day of school for more than 100 incoming freshmen, it's all about housekeeping.

"One of the things that's very important to me is to protect instructional time, and so whatever we can get done today is a step up," said Lake Charles College Prep Principal, Deborah Frank.

Frank said learning starts on day one, and orientation can help with that goal.

"They're coming in their uniforms, so they can take their student ID pictures," said Frank. "They will also be measured for their blazers."

Starting next week, students will gather for classes in a temporary location at Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy for the next two years.

"The plan is to construct a brand new building by the opening of the school year in 2016," said President of Board of Trustees of Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy Foundation, Gene Thibodeaux.

Ultimately, Frank said she's excited to work with students to create a new successful school in the community.

"They get to set the path and create the culture for a brand new high school and be the first graduating class in the year 2018," said Frank.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

