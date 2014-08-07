SWLA rice industry weighs in on Russian ban on U.S. imports - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana rice industry weighs in on Russian ban on U.S. imports

SWLA rice industry weighs in on Russian ban on U.S. imports

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Russia has imposed a ban on agricultural imports from the United States, but will this have a negative impact on the Southwest Louisiana rice industry? Local rice milling companies and rice farmers say they don't think they'll have anything to worry about.

"From a pure agricultural stand point, this has no impact on our local producers," said CEO of Farmers Rice Milling Company in Lake Charles Jamie Warshaw. "Russia is one of those countries that depend greatly on the world to feed its people. About 40 percent of what Russia consumes has to be imported; it's somewhat political suicide."

Commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Dr. Mike Strain says some industries like the meat and soy bean industry, which are some of the goods that have been shipped to Russia, may see most of the negative impact. Though it may affect Louisiana agriculture as a whole, he says the state will work together to overcome this potential crisis.

"If he doesn't choose to buy any of our products then we will just make a concerted effort to sell more to our other trading partners," said Strain. "At the end of the day, you know, we will persevere."

The White House said the ban will only deepen Russia's isolation from the international community.

The imports are to be banned or limited for up to one year.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.From

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly