McNeese Volleyball All-Academic Awards

LEXINGTON, Ky.-- The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced on Tuesday that McNeese is one of 134 Division I volleyball programs to earn the AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2013-14 season.The Cowgirls, who posted a 3.33 team GPA for the school year, are one of two Southland Conference universities and one of three Louisiana schools named to the team. Abilene Christian is the other SLC university to earn the honor while Louisiana-Lafayette and Louisiana-Monroe are the others from Louisiana.

"Earning the AVCA Team Academic Award is a very prestigious honor for our program. It signifies to both our fans and to past, current, and future Cowgirls our program's dedication to providing our athletes with a well-rounded college experience. Our players succeed because of their hard work and because of the strong web of support they receive from their teachers, mentors, and advisers. We are very proud of this award and hope to earn many more in the future," said first year head coach Ashleigh Fitzgerald.

The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale.