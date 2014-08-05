McNeese ranked at no. 9 in Pre-Season FCS Coaches Poll

(Source: McNeese State University)

LAKE CHARLES – The first college football preseason poll has been released and the McNeese Cowboys have been tabbed with a No. 9 ranking in the FCS Coaches Poll.



McNeese is one of three Southland Conference schools listed in the top 25 ranking. Southeastern Louisiana sits at No. 3 while Sam Houston State is in at No. 14.



North Dakota State, who captured its third straight FCS National Championship last January, is ranked No. 1 followed by Eastern Washington then SLU. Rounding out the top 10 is New Hampshire at No. 4, Montana, Coastal Carolina, Towson, Jacksonville State, McNeese and South Dakota State.



The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) led all conferences with six schools ranked in the top 25 followed by the Big Sky and Missouri Valley with four and the Southland at three.



McNeese, who ended the 2013 year with a 10-3 record and second round showing in the FCS playoffs, will open the season on September 6 at Nebraska.



The FCS Coaches Poll is based exclusively on a voting panel of head coaches in the FCS under the cooperation of the Collegiate Commissioners Association (CCA) and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) and is administered by the Southern Conference.



The poll will be released exclusively on ESPN every Monday on College Football Daily on ESPNU.



Preseason FCS Coaches Poll



1. North Dakota State (18) 636



2. Eastern Washington (6) 615



3. Southeastern Louisiana (1) 542



4. New Hampshire 510



5. Montana 505



6. Coastal Carolina 447



7. Towson (1) 438



8. Jacksonville State 425



9. McNeese 424



10. South Dakota State 332



11. Eastern Illinois 314



12. Fordham 305



13. Villanova 287



14. Sam Houston State 277



15. Northern Iowa 263



16. Chattanooga 238



17. Tennessee State 237



18. Furman 188



19. Montana State 170



20. Maine 169



21. Youngstown State 162



22. William & Mary 159



23. Bethune-Cookman 136



24. Richmond 118



25. Northern Arizona 116



Others receiving votes: Samford 95, Southern Illinois 59, Harvard 42, Charleston Southern 39, James Madison 30, Princeton 24, Southern Utah 20, Alcorn State 16, Liberty 16, Delaware 15, South Carolina State 15, Cal Poly 14, Missouri State 12, Sacred Heart 10, Wofford 8, Central Arkansas 7, Alabama State 6, Lehigh 6, Eastern Kentucky 4, Holy Cross 1, Illinois State 1, Jacksonville 1



by Matthew Bonnette

