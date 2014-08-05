McNeese ranked at no. 9 in Pre-Season FCS Coaches Poll - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese ranked at no. 9 in Pre-Season FCS Coaches Poll

(Source: McNeese State University) (Source: McNeese State University)
 LAKE CHARLES – The first college football preseason poll has been released and the McNeese Cowboys have been tabbed with a No. 9 ranking in the FCS Coaches Poll.

McNeese is one of three Southland Conference schools listed in the top 25 ranking.  Southeastern Louisiana sits at No. 3 while Sam Houston State is in at No. 14.

North Dakota State, who captured its third straight FCS National Championship last January, is ranked No. 1 followed by Eastern Washington then SLU.  Rounding out the top 10 is New Hampshire at No. 4, Montana, Coastal Carolina, Towson, Jacksonville State, McNeese and South Dakota State.

The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) led all conferences with six schools ranked in the top 25 followed by the Big Sky and Missouri Valley with four and the Southland at three.

McNeese, who ended the 2013 year with a 10-3 record and second round showing in the FCS playoffs, will open the season on September 6 at Nebraska.

The FCS Coaches Poll is based exclusively on a voting panel of head coaches in the FCS under the cooperation of the Collegiate Commissioners Association (CCA) and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) and is administered by the Southern Conference.

The poll will be released exclusively on ESPN every Monday on College Football Daily on ESPNU.

Preseason FCS Coaches Poll

1.  North Dakota State (18)  636

2.  Eastern Washington (6)  615

3.  Southeastern Louisiana (1)  542

4.  New Hampshire  510

5.  Montana  505

6.  Coastal Carolina  447

7.  Towson (1)  438

8.  Jacksonville State  425

9.  McNeese  424

10. South Dakota State  332

11. Eastern Illinois  314

12. Fordham  305

13. Villanova  287

14. Sam Houston State  277

15. Northern Iowa  263

16. Chattanooga  238

17. Tennessee State  237

18. Furman  188

19. Montana State  170

20. Maine  169

21. Youngstown State  162

22. William & Mary 159

23. Bethune-Cookman  136

24. Richmond  118

25. Northern Arizona  116

Others receiving votes: Samford 95, Southern Illinois 59, Harvard 42, Charleston Southern 39, James Madison 30, Princeton 24, Southern Utah 20, Alcorn State 16, Liberty 16, Delaware 15, South Carolina State 15, Cal Poly 14, Missouri State 12, Sacred Heart 10, Wofford 8, Central Arkansas 7, Alabama State 6, Lehigh 6, Eastern Kentucky 4, Holy Cross 1, Illinois State 1, Jacksonville 1

by Matthew Bonnette 

