Shoppers take advantage of final tax free weekend day; are savin - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Shoppers take advantage final tax free weekend day; are savings really worth it?

Shoppers take advantage of final tax free weekend day; are savings really worth it?

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Lake Charles shoppers took advantage of the last day of tax free weekend, but are Louisiana’s sales tax holidays really worth it? Some shoppers agree.

“Oh yes, I took advantage of it,” said 16-year-old Dyani Green of Lake Charles. “I got, like, two pants, three shirts. I love this tax free stuff.”

Shoppers were exempt from the state’s 4 cent sales tax, up to the first $2,500 of a purchase. Some shoppers say they used this weekend strictly to stock up on back-to-school items.

“I try to buy school uniforms, school supplies, school shoes and maybe some of the other knick-knacks they’ll need throughout the year,” said Kimberly Chevis of Lake Charles, who was shopping for her three children. “It just gives me a break; it helps me save some money.”

Are the savings worth it? According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue and reports from sales tax returns by retailers, last year’s shoppers saved an average of $2.4 million just on these two days.

“Just take advantage of everything, go all out,” said shopper Taylor Shaw.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue reminds shoppers to hold on to their receipts for back-to-school items such as supplies, uniforms and equipment required by schools. These purchases may quality for tax deductions on 2014 Louisiana Individual Income Tax Returns due May 15, 2015.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly