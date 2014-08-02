Shoppers take advantage of final tax free weekend day; are savings really worth it?

Lake Charles shoppers took advantage of the last day of tax free weekend, but are Louisiana’s sales tax holidays really worth it? Some shoppers agree.



“Oh yes, I took advantage of it,” said 16-year-old Dyani Green of Lake Charles. “I got, like, two pants, three shirts. I love this tax free stuff.”



Shoppers were exempt from the state’s 4 cent sales tax, up to the first $2,500 of a purchase. Some shoppers say they used this weekend strictly to stock up on back-to-school items.



“I try to buy school uniforms, school supplies, school shoes and maybe some of the other knick-knacks they’ll need throughout the year,” said Kimberly Chevis of Lake Charles, who was shopping for her three children. “It just gives me a break; it helps me save some money.”



Are the savings worth it? According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue and reports from sales tax returns by retailers, last year’s shoppers saved an average of $2.4 million just on these two days.



“Just take advantage of everything, go all out,” said shopper Taylor Shaw.



The Louisiana Department of Revenue reminds shoppers to hold on to their receipts for back-to-school items such as supplies, uniforms and equipment required by schools. These purchases may quality for tax deductions on 2014 Louisiana Individual Income Tax Returns due May 15, 2015.



