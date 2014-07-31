Beauregard graduation rate is highest in state

Graduation rates are out and Beauregard Parish doesn’t just hold the top spot in Southwest Louisiana, but in the entire state.

According to the Louisiana Department of Education, Beauregard is the only parish graduating more than 90% of its students.

“We’re excited to be at the top this year, but now we know it gets harder to stay at the top so we will continue to work and prove that our students are ready for the jobs,” said Beauregard Superintendent, Timothy Cooley.

Education leaders in the parish said they work closely together and the importance of learning is driven starting in elementary.

“We utilize our task force and that is a system with the district attorney who helps encourage students to be in school each day and if we have our kids at school then they're going to be learning,” said South Beauregard Elementary Principal, Barbara Newman.

Administrators said there is also a big focus on helping the students who might be falling behind.

“We identify their needs or the gaps in their education and we spend individual tutoring time on a daily basis,” said South Beauregard High School Principal, Tammy Crain.

Administrators said they also push dual enrollment in high school so students will be thinking of graduation early.

Copyright

2014. All rights reserved.